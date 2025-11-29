Model, doctor and stroke survivor: The 34-year-old who's been through it all

At 18, Dr Jessica Ee walked down runways dressed in designer clothes and posed for editorial features in magazines like Harper's Bazaar.

In her twenties, she swapped those runways for hospital hallways as she worked her way through her medical residency, eventually becoming an associate consultant dermatologist at Sengkang General Hospital.

Today, at 34, the runway she walks is very different. Gone are the bright lights and the clicking of camera shutters or the bustle of a hospital ward.

Instead, the former dermatologist grips a cane as she takes slow, deliberate steps walking from one end to the other in a room at a rehabilitation centre.

The cheers Dr Ee once received during her modelling days are instead replaced by whoops of encouragement from her physiotherapist and occupational therapist at social service agency Abilities Beyond Limitations and Expectations (ABLE).

Despite what most would consider a simple feat, each step requires a tremendous amount of effort on her part, both physically and mentally.

It involves swinging her left leg forward, grounding herself, and then shifting her energies and weight to her walking stick. What takes a second and little thought for most adults takes her minutes and immense concentration.

The toll these physiotherapy exercises takes on her is apparent judging from her deep breaths and furrowed brows that I observed last week. But she did not complain once and just gritted her teeth as she went through the motions.

A little over two years ago, at the age of 32, Dr Ee suffered a stroke during a training session she was conducting for medical students.