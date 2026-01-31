The 'jungle boy' born in a bush who went from SIA steward to aspiring social worker

Warning: This article contains details of domestic violence and references to suicide.

In a forested area in Sembawang on a Tuesday in 1996, Dino Isaac took his first breath.

His mother was terrified and in pain. Full-term pregnant when she fled her abusive husband, she was suddenly faced with the reality of giving birth while homeless.

A relative who was with her at the time called for an ambulance, and she and her newborn son were taken to a hospital.

In a now-viral video first posted to social media on Jan 24, Mr Dino, now 29, flashed a photo of his birth certificate, which listed his place of birth as "Gambas Avenue, open space surrounded by bushes".

The video would unveil other bombshells about his life – how he spent most of his early years in a children's home under a government protection order, before gaining financial independence as a cabin crew member with Singapore Airlines.

Posted on a days-old social media account, it was his response to a disparaging comment comparing being a cabin crew member to being a "high class waiter", punctuated with a laughing emoji.

"I'll take it," Mr Dino said in the video, without airs. "Because this job saved my life."

The video, which compressed decades of Mr Dino's life into just 64 seconds, has since drawn more than 400,000 views across Instagram and TikTok.

It also drew this journalist into the two-room public rental flat where he now lives with his mother. I met him there for the first time on a recent Wednesday.

When I asked what he thought about the wild circumstances of his birth, Mr Dino told me it was "kind of cool".

"My siblings were born in hospitals and at home. For me to be born in the jungle just seems like a movie. And I love movies."

Over the course of the next few hours, I learnt that being born under a bush is only the beginning of Mr Dino's complicated life story – one marked by domestic violence, instability and trauma.