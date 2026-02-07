The 'legendary' nude model who's posed for generations of artists in Singapore

In my years as a journalist, I have interviewed plenty of people. It should go without saying that I have never seen any of them naked.

That is, until I was faced with Mr Lim Kim Hian – standing tall and baring it all in front of me and 12 undergraduate art students at the DigiPen Institute of Technology campus in Punggol.

The 63-year-old walked up to an elevated platform in the centre of the room with nothing but a towel around his waist. With a single nod from the art professor, Mr Lim swiftly disrobed and struck a pose.

One arm rested loosely against his hip. The other hovered over the back of his head. His body angled slightly to the left while he fixed his eyes on the distance.

The students went to work on their canvases in near silence while Mr Lim stood ramrod still.

I tried briefly to imagine how nerve-wracking the experience must be – and then I remembered that this was far from his first rodeo: he has been a life model for more than 25 years.

"Some call me 'the legendary Kim'," he remarked to me in jest.

Among my friends, such a moniker would be a joke. Yet, Mr Lim, known as "Kim" in these circles, is a familiar figure to generations of artists in Singapore, some of whom recalled sketching him as a student, before working with him professionally when they became teachers.

It was just a dozen of us there on that Wednesday, but that class was one of seven gigs he had scheduled for that week alone.

"How many people do you think have drawn you nude?" I asked him afterwards.

He didn't hesitate: "Thousands."