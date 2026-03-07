The ex-Singapore national youth coach now building up women's football in Africa's tiniest nation

Familiar with Seychelles? It's the smallest nation in all of Africa. With its pristine white-sand beaches, clear blue waters and array of luxury resorts, the archipelago is typically known as a romantic tropical holiday destination.

That's about all I knew of it, until I met with Ms Chris Yip-Au.

It's a scorching Saturday, and somewhere on the island of Mahé, the 32-year-old and her compact Toyota hatchback are trundling along on its gravel roads in the 30°C heat.

She's on her way to work – a women's football match will be played at the national training centre in a couple of hours. The changing rooms need to be prepped, lines on the pitch need to be marked, the goal posts need to be shifted.

All this needs to be done in the sweltering heat, but unlike most other football matches played by national teams, there is no pre-match assembly detail that can be called upon to do the job.

Instead, the responsibility lies wholly on Ms Yip-Au, the head of women's football and the women's national team coach for the Seychelles Football Federation.

Over a video call on Mar 2, she told me, with a tongue-in-cheek grin: "My only motivation to go to the gym is to make sure I'm strong enough to move the goal posts."

During matches, in between yelling instructions and guidance to her players, Ms Yip-Au can also be found crouching pitchside with a camera to photograph gameplay.

With no dedicated media team for her to tap on, sometimes she writes up a match report herself and sends it, along with the photos, to local newspapers which are often more than happy to publish them.

And because public bus services in Seychelles end early, Coach Chris occasionally doubles up as Driver Chris, ferrying players home one by one in her car.