He stumbled into woodball by chance. Now, at 75, he is Singapore's oldest athlete at the 2025 SEA Games

When I first speak to Mr Tan Kok Tiong, he tells me he has never given a media interview and has no clue about what he's supposed to do or say.

That makes two of us being clueless because, before this interview, I had never heard of the sport he is playing: woodball.

I soon found out that it is a serious sport with a thriving community of players in Singapore who are mostly seniors, with clubs all over the island from Yishun to Clementi. In fact, it's serious enough to be making its debut in this year's SEA Games.

Indeed, all six players on the men's team headed to Chonburi, Thailand in December is between 63 and 75.

On the women's team, five of the six players are aged above 60. The sixth is 17-year-old Gwenifer Mak, an ITE College Central student.

Woodball is clearly favoured by older people rather than younger, but more on that later. First, how did Mr Tan, a 75-year-old father of two and grandfather of four aged 15 to 22, go from being a curious onlooker to part of the country’s official sports contingent?