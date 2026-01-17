The 22-year-old racquet stringer who brought millions of views on TikTok to his family business

In Queensway Shopping Centre, where sneaker soles squeak against old tiles and the air smells faintly of laksa gravy, racquet store Smashsports looks nothing out of the ordinary, with its stringing machines humming and sports equipment hanging in neat lines.

To the uninitiated, there is little that separates it from the dozen other sporting goods stores sitting in one of Singapore's oldest malls.

Behind the counter of Smashsports, though, stands 22-year-old Mohamed Hashim Marecar, whose videos of his family-owned business on video-sharing platform TikTok have drawn more than three million likes and millions more views.

When I visited Mr Hashim on a Monday afternoon this month, he was stringing yet another badminton racquet while surrounded by shelves of tennis racquets, badminton gear, as well as squash and pickleball equipment.



His practised hands continued the taut criss-cross weave of the strings as we spoke about his quiet "celebrity" status.

Making videos for social media started just as a "fun thing" in 2022, before one of his first videos — wrapping a fresh new grip on a racquet — drew 30,000 views in one day.

Since then, a video of him stringing and packing a badminton racquet, filmed by his brother, has clocked six million views.



Others have even drawn comments from the likes of Danish two-time badminton Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Though the online attention was unexpected, taking on the family business as his first full-time job came as no surprise.



"I was always here helping out my father from five years old. It started from just following him at the shop, just sitting down and slowly being given small tasks, helping out a bit, and it became a passion."