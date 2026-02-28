This Singapore engineer helped build Apple's products for 22 years. Now he's redrawing his own blueprint

For 22 years, Singaporean engineer Mark Sin helped shape Apple products used by millions worldwide – from the Apple Watch to the Mac Pro, the company's high-performance desktop computer.

The 49-year-old has spent the past two decades working behind the scenes in hardware design and systems integration, steadily rising through the ranks to become a key figure in the company's engineering endeavours.

It's the kind of career so many in the tech industry aspire to have – packed full of achievements and milestones, and positioned at the forefront of global innovation.

Then, in December 2025, with the job title "engineering architect" at Apple Inc, he walked away from one of the world's most coveted engineering jobs.

He said the decision was not impulsive. He had weighed his options over time, revisiting the question of whether to stay at Apple – and in the United States – almost every year. Each time, he had decided to stay.

Things changed about two years ago with, of all things, an asbestos contamination at Mr Sin's home – an incident that prompted him to reconsider what he wanted from the next chapter of his life.

Finally, at the end of 2025, he felt it was the right moment to step away from a company and career he had spent over two decades building.

But for Mr Sin, he knew he would be saying goodbye to much more than just professional prestige.

UNEXPECTED 'COURTSHIP' WITH APPLE

Apple is the first and only workplace Mr Sin has known. He's been employed there since graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a master's degree in engineering and public policy.