I’m an essential worker. Here’s why I believe the arts are essential too

Drawn to the sciences from an early age, choosing to study medicine and then work in healthcare was a straightforward choice to me.

Once I graduated from university and started my career, I became what’s known as an “essential worker”. After all, I serve a fundamental human necessity at the very base of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: Taking care of people’s physical health and survival.

Work is often tough and hectic – never-ending throngs of sick people in the clinic, long hours at wards doing the rounds visiting cubicle after cubicle of patients, countless family members to update and exhausting overnight duties with not a wink of sleep.

During the peak of COVID-19, I worked at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for over two years, battling the pandemic on the frontlines. Thankfully, essential workers were relatively well-supported through this demanding time.

There were always ready stocks of medical supplies, plenty of personal protective equipment to go around and ample facilities for showering and changing of clothes.

Like many of my fellow essential workers, I was given the COVID-19 Resilience Medal in recognition of my efforts in Singapore’s fight against the health crisis and my contribution to society.