Commentary: Here’s how Singaporeans can stretch their S$100 SG Culture Pass
The SG Culture Pass has the potential to make arts and heritage an integral part of every Singaporean's life, says arts researcher and practitioner Shahril Salleh.
SINGAPORE: Come September, every Singaporean aged 18 and above will be given S$100 worth of credits to spend on local cultural experiences such as performances, exhibitions and workshops. The new SG Culture Pass, announced at Budget 2025, will inject S$300 million to the local arts and heritage sector if fully utilised.
Some netizens have questioned the need for this initiative, given pressing concerns such as the high cost of living as well as uncertainties in the local job market.
While I do empathise with those having such worries, as an arts researcher and practitioner, I find the Culture Pass a timely initiative for two reasons.
First, the Culture Pass will support the livelihoods of artists and cultural workers, who are part of the country’s workforce and feel the pinch of inflation as much as everyone else. When more people patronise the arts and heritage scene, it creates more opportunities for these workers to make a living.
Second, arts and culture anchor us and help us navigate uncertainties in life. During hard times, they give us something to turn to, and for a moment, put our anxieties aside.
Our experience with COVID-19 is a great example of this. When our lives and jobs were disrupted due to social distancing, most of us turned to music, performances, movies and the written word to help us deal with our struggles.
STRETCHING THE CULTURE PASS
Speaking of COVID-19, the Singapore government launched the SingapoRediscover voucher during the pandemic, an initiative similar to the Culture Pass. It was fairly successful with two-thirds of Singaporeans redeeming it at least once on hotels and tourist attractions.
Part of the joy of using the SingapoRediscover voucher figuring out how to get the best deals for me and my family. I hope that we will have a similar experience with the Culture Pass.
When I think about how to stretch that S$100 as far as I can, I think about what I can do or where I can go. Tickets for locally produced plays and concerts range from S$30 to S$50, and if I were to purchase the tickets using the pass, I could perhaps enjoy two or three shows.
There are ways that the Culture Pass could be tweaked to nudge Singaporeans to go for more than just a few shows. For instance, the Culture Pass could incorporate co-payment. Instead of using the full amount on one or two experiences, I could potentially experience five or even more activities where I co-pay part of the ticket cost.
Similarly, if there were a cap on the subsidy, say at S$20 per event, it would allow pass holders to sample a wider variety of cultural offerings.
Another point I wonder about is the issue of accessibility. My mum, who's in her 70s and not tech-savvy, would struggle with a purely digital platform. Rather than seeing this as an insurmountable challenge, cultural workers and organisations can take this opportunity to engage with members of the public directly.
For instance, they could set up pop-up booths at community centres or public squares in the heartlands. This would allow them to get in touch with older adults, share and showcase the cultural offerings, and help them access the pass.
Besides providing an avenue for inter-generational engagement, these booths could promote lesser-known cultural experiences to the wider public. Imagine discovering a string quartet or a dance group while running your errands!
THE REAL LONG-TERM CHALLENGE
The real challenge, however, is not just getting people to use their S$100 credit, but to create lasting habits of cultural engagement. How can we encourage Singaporeans to keep coming back for more after their SG Culture Pass is used up?
One idea could be a loyalty programme that offers small discounts on future cultural experiences once the voucher is exhausted.
Another idea would be for arts and heritage groups to collaborate with one another and create “cultural journeys”. These could combine, say, a visit to the Asian Civilisations Museum, followed by a contemporary dance or theatre performance inspired by Asian traditions. These collaborations could provide richer, more contextualised experiences for pass holders that would enthuse them to become lifelong consumers of arts and culture.
While I’m glad that books on Singapore literature are eligible for SG Culture Pass, I hope that locally produced films could be considered too. I remember the surge of pride when I watched movies like Ilo Ilo, 7 Letters and Singapore GaGa. Our local film industry deserves support, and with the Culture Pass, we can include more Singaporeans in celebrating our filmmakers’ achievements.
The Culture Pass is a positive initiative, demonstrating the government's commitment to arts and heritage. With some thoughtful tweaks, it has the potential to transform Singapore's cultural landscape, making arts and heritage an integral part of every Singaporean's life.
To my fellow Singaporeans, I say: Let's make the most of this opportunity. Explore a museum you've never visited, watch a concert, attend a dance performance. You’ve no more excuse to run out of things to do on the weekend, or to complain that Singapore is a boring city.
Dr Shahril Salleh is Founder and Artistic Director of Vox Camerata Limited, and Honorary Lecturer of the School of Music at the University of Queensland.