S$300m set aside for SG Culture Pass as authorities aim to make local arts, heritage more accessible
S$100 will be given out via the pass to encourage Singaporeans to attend arts and heritage activities.
SINGAPORE: The government will set aside about S$300 million (US$224 million) in credits for Singaporeans to use the new SG Culture Pass over the next three years, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Friday (Feb 21).
Speaking during a townhall at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Mr Tong said that the goal was to encourage more Singaporeans to attend local arts, culture and heritage programmes.
"They can gain exposure to different genres of art forms of their own choice ... This, in turn, lowers barriers to accessibility, and in turn, we hope it catalyses an interest, develop in as many Singaporeans as possible a lifelong interest in the arts and heritage, while at the same time strengthening support for ... the local practitioners in the arts, culture and heritage space," he explained in his opening address.
"I believe the SG Culture Pass will be a significant driver that will bring us closer to this ambition."
Earlier in the week, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that S$100 in credits will be given out via the pass to encourage Singaporeans to attend arts and heritage activities.
From September this year, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive these credits, which can be used for cultural performances, museum exhibitions and more. The credits are valid until the end of 2028.
Mr Tong added that the plan is for eligible offerings to be "pulled together" on a single website to make it easy for Singaporeans to browse and select programmes they wish to attend.
"For those who have never been to a cultural event, performance or exhibition, this now becomes an opportunity to be introduced to our rich offerings. And who knows? After the first taste, some will come back for more," he said.
"And with enough Singaporeans getting a positive experience from what they see, we hope to build and over time maintain a keen interest in our local arts and heritage."
Interested programme providers can sign up to participate in SG Culture Pass from Mar 10, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a factsheet.
The ministry said it will accept programme applications from registered organisations, collectives and self-employed individuals in the arts and heritage sector.
STARTING ARTS EDUCATION EARLY
Mr Tong also announced that the National Arts Council (NAC) has set the goal of implementing the Arts Education Programme (AEP) in all Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) supported pre-schools by 2027.
Started in 1993, the programme aims to provide all students with access to quality arts education experiences.
It was piloted for preschools in 2014, and currently has a curated selection of more than 190 programmes such as performances, excursions and workshops across six art forms, namely dance, music, theatre, literary arts, visual arts and digital media.
The target is to reach an estimated 1,000 preschools, and about 44,000 students by 2027, said MCCY.
"NAC aims to promote positive first experiences and engagement in and through the arts, increase access to the arts, including students from lower-income or disadvantaged backgrounds, and enhance students’ development, including communication and social-emotional competencies," said the ministry.
In addition, NAC also targets to implement the Performing Arts-Based Learning (PABL) for all lower secondary cohorts in MOE schools by 2027.
Jointly developed and funded by Ministry of Education (MOE) and NAC, PABL was introduced as a core learning experience in MOE’s lower secondary music curriculum.
It aims to provide every student with the opportunity to experience a "bespoke live music performance" in a "professional performing arts and cultural venues", said the ministry.
"Our aim in doing so ... is for young Singaporeans to appreciate and see the value of the arts and heritage from an early age and actively cultivate the habit to support our practitioners," said Mr Tong.
Pointing out that Singapore has over the last 60 years built a "very strong national identity" which reflects its cultural and religious diversity, Mr Tong said that the country's identity will continue to evolve.
"Our arts, our culture and our heritage will lie at the centre and at the core of this evolving identity. They embody and express who we are. It shapes our common identity, how we project ourselves to the rest of the world and how we want the rest of the world to see us," he explained.
"And in all of this - the arts and heritage will be critical and essential to Singapore's continued development as a nation."