Primary school art syllabus refreshed to cover more local, contemporary artworks, newer media

SINGAPORE: At Anderson Primary School, pupils learn to paint with more than just brushes.

Print-making lessons are just one of the many ways in which they are taught to express themselves.

"We expose them to many art forms and art works and we bring them to real experiences like the museum to gather more information," said art teacher Maefrize Khoo.

She added that at such a young age, the pupils are very curious and imaginative.

"They don't mind trying new things and when they collect all this information, their brains will develop," she said.

But these budding artists are still hungry for more.