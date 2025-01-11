We don’t need more financial goals. Instead, we need better systems for ourselves

If you are already falling behind on the well-intentioned resolutions you made on Jan 1, you’re probably not alone.

At the start of each year, many people make financial goals to save more, make more money or invest and get better returns. But these goals share a common flaw: They don’t specify how.

A friend of mine has been trying to save and invest for the past few years, but something more pressing always seemed to crop up to derail her plans.

In the first year, it was an unexpected medical bill for her father that was not covered by insurance. In the second year, it was a higher mortgage on her condominium (thanks to higher interest rates) and having to help her son who was falling behind in his studies. In the third year, she changed jobs and took a pay cut in order to move into a new industry.

Throughout these years, her mind and attention was always immediately needed elsewhere. She could never find the time or space to act on her financial plans.

I empathised with her, of course, but I felt the need to tell her that 2025 would likely turn out to be the same if she didn’t change her approach.

No matter how firm your initial resolve, even the best of financial resolutions can easily dissipate in the face of bills, payments and other life responsibilities and commitments.

So instead of simply declaring we will "save more" or "spend less", we need to clearly define what that looks like in the context of our lives. We need to set up systems for ourselves that will enable us to succeed.