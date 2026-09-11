I attended a lecture in a bar and rediscovered the joy of learning so-called useless things

One particularly intriguing example came from a 1950 article in The Singapore Free Press, which gave a blow-by-blow account of a medicine man's battle with a spirit in his house, even reporting that he had lost the fight.

Ms Chin contrasted this with how, as Singapore modernised, the media began to portray spirits as superstition.

As she talked, my classmates and I – about 40 of us in total – listened with rapt attention. Some took notes on their phones while nursing a cup of sake or a cocktail; others fixed their unwavering gaze on our teacher's PowerPoint slides.

Even after the lecture ended, the audience's curiosity took the discussion further, with questions about the rights of factory workers who experienced outbreaks of mass hysteria in the 1970s – episodes involving people screaming, fainting or entering trance-like states.

None of us really needed to know any of this. But we wanted to.

For most of us, learning has been tied to either grades in school or productivity in the workplace.

When was the last time we learnt something purely for the fun of it, with no exam paper to pass, skill to acquire or career benefit to reap – simply because we wanted to know?

WHERE ANY SPACE CAN BE A CLASSROOM

The lecture I attended was the 13th of its kind so far by Remedial Kids, which calls itself a "social community for the culturally curious".

Roughly once a month, an academic or expert takes the floor to lecture on offbeat topics such as the history of dogs in Singapore.

Communications professional Jo Lam, now 38, started the community in July 2025, inspired by the trend of taking lectures out of classrooms and universities and into more casual settings such as bars.

Perhaps the most well-known – and most often imitated – is the Lectures on Tap series that originated in 2024 in New York City, the United States.

Then there's Pint of View, held in Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The same event concept has also taken off in China, where it's dubbed "academic bars".