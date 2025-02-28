Commentary: The time I took a DJ course at 50

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans generally fall into three groups when it comes to SkillsFuture credits.

The first are the roughly 30 per cent who have eagerly signed up for an incredible assortment of courses – all on government credit – likely in the hopes of advancing their skills for better career prospects.



The second are folks who are so busy Singaporean-ing, that they are either totally oblivious to the very existence of these credits or have simply given up making sense of it all - after one failed navigation attempt on the official site.

Then there are the other folks who look at all the credits they have on the MySkillsFuture portal and go “wah so much”, then log off for another six months before checking in again.

I am in that third group.