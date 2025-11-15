Why I'm keeping an open mind about becoming a middle manager, even as many of my Gen Z peers aren't
Workers used to strive for managerial titles, but millennials and Gen Zers are now going out of their way to avoid them. Ms Nicole Chan, a Gen Z manager, asks: Is it time for a new definition of success?
When my parents were my age, middle management was something to aspire to. A promotion meant stability, respect and recognition. Loftier titles were markers of achievement, proof that you had "made it".
The corporate ladder was simple and structured: climb a rung, get a raise, take on a team, rinse and repeat.
That made sense in their world, since stability was not a given. Amid recessions, economic upheaval and domestic pressures such as being the primary breadwinner, climbing the ladder was less about choice for older generations and more a matter of survival.
But today, the allure of middle management has faded for millennial and Gen Z workers.
I'm only in my mid-twenties, but already, fewer and fewer of my peers are seeing roles like "assistant vice-president" or "senior manager" as desirable goals.
Some friends are drawn to becoming specialists in their field – design, engineering and so on – focusing on their craft rather than managing people, emotions and office politics.
Others are choosing a more pragmatic detachment, viewing work as a means to fund life outside the office or preserving more of their time and mental space for non-work commitments.
For them, the trade-off feels worthwhile – earning a little less perhaps, but living a little more.
At the same time, I find myself feeling torn in recent years. Should I keep climbing the corporate ladder the way my parents did? Or should I, too, eschew the middle management path?
THE CORPORATE SANDWICH NOBODY ORDERED
The appeal of middle management is fading fast, and it's because being in the middle is tricky.
Squeezed between the expectations of teams and the demands of leadership, the middle manager's job is no longer just about supervision or hitting key performance indicators (KPIs). It's culture building, corporate politicking, mental health support, and fire-fighting for both superiors and subordinates – or just cleaning up the messes neither side wants to touch.
In my first job, I was lucky to have a great mentor who had an uncanny ability to defuse tension, build trust and guide conversations that could have easily gone off track. He taught me accountability, attention to detail and ownership – skills that have stayed with me not just in my career, but in my personal life.
The example he set made me feel like being a middle manager is not all that bad. But not everyone has the benefit of positive role models.
I’ve had friends who stepped into middle management excited to make a difference, only to end up overwhelmed by expectations from employees below and bosses above, with little guidance on how to cope.
Some were given teams but no mentoring, projects but no clarity, and eventually began to resent the role entirely.
Seeing bosses stretched thin has also changed how many in my generation view career advancement.
One friend, a middle manager, said the "emotional labour" of keeping their boss calm and motivated often overshadows actual team management. Another deliberately declined a promotion after seeing how drained her own manager had become.
A shinier title and slightly higher pay are now largely seen as poor trade-offs for the heightened stress and exhaustion of being sandwiched between.
It doesn't help that titles are increasingly inflated, sometimes handed out without meaningful changes in scope or remuneration. When a "promotion" looks like more stress for the same pay, it's no wonder fewer people want the job.
With more and more Singaporeans now having kids later in life than previous generations, middle management opportunities are increasingly coinciding with efforts to start families or juggle care for children and ageing family members.
All things considered, climbing the ladder for its own sake simply no longer appeals to young adults the way it did for previous generations.
THE RISE OF THE PORTFOLIO CAREER
Success no longer has to mean reaching the top. This means more and more young adults are branching out beyond singular career paths and progressions.
My day job as a communications strategist carries a managerial title, but outside work, I take on projects across industries and topics.
The extra income helps, of course, but what matters more is how this mix keeps me learning, curious, and adaptable – qualities I value more than a title alone. My side projects also enrich me without weighing me down with the burdens of management.
Among my peers, I've noticed a similar mindset taking root.
Some prioritise flexibility to spend time with family; others pursue creative ventures or travel. A growing number take on freelance or part-time roles that give them financial breathing room without the emotional toll that often comes with formal management.
However, this does also introduce the additional burden of building one's personal brand.
You can't rely on a single company, a recognisable brand, or a corporate title to signal your value. You are your own "brand", and the work you produce, the networks you build, and the reputation you cultivate become the proof of your skills and credibility.
FINDING MEANING IN THE MIDDLE
While middle management is becoming less attractive, it still plays an important role in many workplaces.
Strategy must still be translated into execution. Staff and leadership still need mediation. Cohesion must still be maintained.
Perhaps there are ways to make the role more attractive to younger workers beyond money and a new title.
This onus falls largely on employers.
For workers to survive and thrive in middle management roles, they need training and access to resources beyond KPI sheets. They need authority to make decisions and influence outcomes.
Mentorship can help as well, both learning from above and guiding those below. The role then becomes about growth, rather than simply absorbing stress and pressure from top-down and bottom-up.
And perhaps most importantly – like any other job – there has to be room for work-life balance, whether that means pursuing creative projects, flexible working arrangements, or time for family and life outside the office.
But middle managers too can take action of their own.
I've seen both friends and colleagues make efforts to set boundaries early, say no when a request feels unreasonable, and prioritise work that actually matters rather than trying to attend to everything that lands on their desks.
Peer networks have also proved to be lifesavers for me. Having colleagues-turned-friends who understand the grind makes the stress feel less isolating.
MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE
There are still moments I think I should be wanting or seeking middle management. After all, that is what success is "supposed" to look like.
But over time, I've realised what I want more is space to grow, to learn, and to work in ways that feel meaningful.
Instead of closing myself off to one or the other, I'm choosing to have both: A career that gives me stability, as well as the freedom to explore new skills and interests on the side. It may not propel me up a traditional ladder, but it fits me.
This might change in 10 or 15 years' time, but for now, this version of ambition feels enough for my personal goals for both my career and my life.
Now that building a "good" career no longer solely means climbing higher, I think it is time we embrace a new definition of success: one that allows for balance, curiosity, and growth in different directions.
It might not look as polished on paper – but perhaps that is the point.
Nicole Chan is a communications and marketing strategist exploring the intersections of modern work, culture, and society.