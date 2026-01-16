Is it easier for parents to be chill about O-Levels than PSLE?

At the end of the year, we were dismayed by his PSLE score. After going through all the stages of grief, we began making arrangements for him to travel over an hour each way to a school further away than those we had been aiming for.

Distance aside, we worried that he would struggle in an environment where students were less academically inclined, and that it would affect his O-Level results.

PSLE PARENTING VS O-LEVEL PARENTING

During those tense weeks leading up to Truett's PSLE, I would sit next to him as he did assessment papers for mathematics. He needed supervision, so I would get my own work done while keeping an eye on his progress.

Occasionally, he would fiddle with his pen and become distracted, which would be my cue to tell him to focus.

Sometimes, he would stop and say that he was stuck, and I would remind him that we had tackled a similar problem many times before.

He would press his fingers into his temples with a mixture of frustration and resignation.

At the end of each session, we would both be mentally exhausted and emotionally drained.

During this time, one of the lessons I had to learn as a mum was to evolve in the way I interact with my kids as they grow up.

At 16, Truett already towered over me, his lanky frame just a few centimetres shy of his current 1.78m height. He was already starting to adopt the assured demeanour of a young adult.

As he got older, the boundaries we had set for a child could no longer apply to an adolescent closer to adulthood.

Twelve-year-old Truett might have been able to tolerate having his mother sit next to him while he studied, but for 16-year-old Truett, this was an ordeal of suffering – one I did not want him to endure either.

Rather than micromanaging the way he revised, our role as parents had to change – instead of providing stern direction and instruction, we had to trust him to develop his own autonomy and personal responsibility towards his studies.

We had to learn to let go and focus on offering moral support, encouragement and the occasional hilarious Instagram reel for relaxation.