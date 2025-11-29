My wife and I nearly passed our PSLE trauma on to our kids. Here's how we realised something had to change

I've experienced a lot of firsts as a parent of three. This week gave me yet another: my first Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results day.

On Tuesday (Nov 25), we gathered in our eldest child's school hall along with hundreds of other concerned parents. From behind a plastic barricade, dads and mums craned their necks to catch a glimpse of kids in their clusters, eager to catch any and all reactions.

My wife was already gripping my hand tight, gritting her teeth in anticipation. The tension in the air was so thick, you could have cut it with a knife – or do as our two younger children did and ignore it completely in favour of arguing over whose turn it was on the mobile phone.

Looking around, I seemed to be in the minority for the simple fact that I was a grown adult mostly unperturbed by the tense atmosphere. Not that I didn't care, but I was confident that what we had done this past year was enough to have siphoned away any nervousness on my part.

At 11am, the result slips were released class by class. A cacophony of emotions filled the hall as the first few results were unveiled. Tears, shock, joy – it was all barely being contained in that hall.

My daughter, ever the nonchalant, unaffected tween, waltzed up to us like she had just finished recess. We all rushed in for a family group hug. No one bothered to check her score. My wife was already tearing from relief.

I wasn't too surprised by my daughter's cool composure. My eldest child and I seemed to be of one mind – what's done is done and nothing, no crying or exclamations of joy, would change the results.

WHEN PSLE IS AT THE CORE OF PARENTING

Forget the score, the cut-off points or the AL (Achievement Level) bands.

For many parents like us, the real PSLE achievement is simply making it to the end of the year with our relationship with our 12-year-old still intact.

Our PSLE journey didn’t really begin this year. It started way back in Primary 3, when my firstborn took her first weighted assessment and scored the academic equivalent of a small panic attack.