Commentary: My kids survived PSLE with no tuition, but how much longer can they go without it?

SINGAPORE: 2025 marks the year where I no longer have children in primary school. This year, my youngest starts Secondary 1, joining her elder sister who is in Secondary 3 in the same school.

In the years leading to their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), people were often surprised to learn that my daughters did not have tuition.

"No tuition? Can they do well in the PSLE without it?" they would ask.

Both my girls did well enough to get their first choices in their secondary school postings. However, as I embark on this secondary school journey with my girls, I wonder if the tuition route might soon become inevitable.

SUCCUMBING TO PRESSURE

It hasn’t always been tuition-free in our household. Before my elder girl started Primary 1, one of her kindergarten coaches offered primary school preparation tuition (yes, there’s such a thing). I succumbed to kiasu-ness and signed her up.

The tuition continued till she was in Primary 2. She did consistently well in school up to that point, but I wasn’t entirely sure if it was because of the tuition. She didn’t seem happy about going for after-school lessons either.

One day, my daughter did a mental calculation faster than I did at a grocery store, which was a wake-up call that she didn’t need those extra math practices. That was when I decided to stop her tuition. She continued to excel without tuition, though she did receive the occasional guidance from me and my husband.

It was a slightly different story with my younger daughter, who is not as academically inclined as her sister. My husband and I spent more time coaching her and went through many more assessment books.