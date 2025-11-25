PSLE results: 98.5% of students can progress to secondary school
SINGAPORE: The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results released at 11am on Tuesday (Nov 25) showed that 98.5 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for it made it to secondary school.
A total of 37,926 Primary 6 students sat for the PSLE this year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Tuesday.
Under Full Subject-Based Banding, students who are eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 may take the English language, mother tongue languages, mathematics, and science subjects at a more demanding level from Secondary 1 based on their Achievement Level (AL) scores for the respective subject.
Students who scored AL 5 or better for a PSLE Standard subject can take the subject at G3 or G2.
Those who scored AL 6 for a PSLE Standard subject or AL A for a PSLE Foundation subject can take the subject at G2.
About 65 per cent of the 2025 Primary 6 cohort eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level.
This is comparable to the previous year’s cohort, SEAB and MOE said.
Candidates who did not qualify for entry to secondary school can choose to retake the PSLE next year.
They may also choose to apply to Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School, which offer "customised programmes with a more experiential and hands-on learning approach". Those who have attempted the PSLE once can apply to these schools with a recommendation from their primary school principal.
SECONDARY 1 POSTING EXERCISE
All eligible students will receive the Secondary 1 option form regarding submission of secondary school choices, together with their PSLE results.
Parents can submit the school choices and options through the online portal, which is accessible through MOE’s Secondary 1 Posting website, between 11.30am on Nov 25 and 4.30pm on Dec 1.
A valid Singpass will be required to log in to the Secondary 1 Portal.
Only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration through the portal.
Parents who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student’s primary school before 4.30pm on Dec 1, MOE and SEAB said.
MOE and SEAB encouraged students and parents to consider schools holistically when choosing a secondary school that "would be a good fit for the student’s educational needs, strengths and interests".
"This includes the school’s distinctive programmes, subject offerings, co-curricular activities, ethos, culture, location and support for special educational needs, if required."
Students are also encouraged to include at least two to three schools whose previous year’s Cut-Off Points are less stringent than their PSLE score within their six school choices.
"Students and parents are reminded that previous year’s school cut-off points are for their reference only as they resulted from the previous year’s Secondary 1 Posting Exercise," MOE and SEAB said.
They are also encouraged to take time to explore schools’ websites, social media pages, as well as take part in open houses, to find out more about the schools that best suit and interest them before submitting their school choices.
SECONDARY 1 POSTING RESULTS
The Secondary 1 posting results will be released on either Dec 18 or Dec 19.
The results can be accessed through the Secondary 1 portal, SMS or the student's primary school.
Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving the results.
They should refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information.
Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from their posted schools from the afternoon the results are released.
If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2026 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them.