PSLE results to be released on Nov 25

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 25 at 11am.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective primary schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Tuesday (Nov 18).

School candidates who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 27, they said.

CHOOSING A SECONDARY SCHOOL

"Students are encouraged to consider schools holistically when choosing a secondary school that would be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests," read the joint media release.

"This includes considering factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings, and Co-Curricular Activities," MOE and SEAB said.

Students are also encouraged to include at least two to three schools within their six school choices with previous year’s cut-off points that are less stringent than their PSLE score.

Schools’ cut-off points from last year’s Secondary 1 Posting Exercise only serve as a reference and cut-off points can vary up to a few points from year to year, depending on the cohort’s PSLE results and school choices in the posting exercise, they added.

Including school choices with less stringent cut-off points may "increase students’ chances of securing a place in one of their chosen schools", said MOE and SEAB.