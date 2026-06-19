What a tour of retirement villages abroad taught me about where I want to grow old

Last year, my mother retired from a career in banking that spanned 40 years.

I no longer live with her, but from what I can tell, she's livin' la vida loca – Spanish for "living the crazy life" – however "loca" a Singaporean in her 60s can get.

She's been on five holidays in the past 12 months. She volunteers at a neighbourhood hospital. She's also been learning to cook and making the most of her Friends of Mandai Senior membership by acquainting herself with the winged residents at Bird Paradise every month.

While retirement is realistically still a long, long way off for this 30-year-old, my mother's post-corporate adventures got me thinking seriously about how I would like to go about my septuagenarian life.

Where would I want to live, and how would I want to fill my days?

In Singapore, perhaps the most aspirational vision of that is Perennial Living, a luxury assisted living development along Parry Avenue launching this year with the kind of amenities that make you forget you're looking at aged care.

There's a rehabilitation and wellness centre on-site, a 1.5ha adjoining park as your garden and a private lift to your doorstep.

But its suites cost between S$8,900 (US$6,900) and S$17,000 a month. So unless I start making bank soon or perhaps win the lottery, I don't think I'll be spending my last years in luxury.

Look abroad, however, and it feels like you can get more bang for your buck.