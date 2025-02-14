I'm a single mum and my love life has been a mess – but I still have hope

Growing up as the oldest of four children in a traditional Singaporean family, I was raised with the belief that love follows a structured path: Graduate from university, get engaged, apply for a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat together, settle down and live happily ever after.

My parents, being old-fashioned, had hoped that I would follow this route, but life had a different plan for me.

Now, divorced at 37 with four kids and two fur kids, I sometimes wonder how my life would have turned out if I had done things differently.

At 21 years old, I got married to my childhood friend, who was eight years older and from the same religious community. He was my second love – my first had been the typical secondary school puppy love, sweet and sentimental but ultimately insubstantial.

My new husband was the youngest in his family, with a big age gap between him and his two older siblings, and the pressure to settle down intensified especially when his father was pre-diagnosed with cancer when we were dating.

The expectation was clear: Get married and start a family while his father was still around.

At the time, the age difference between my husband and I was what many people might today call a “red flag”. Not that I wasn’t aware of this, but I naively thought that this generation gap could be closed by the love we shared.

Some people told me that marrying an older man meant that he would be more doting and I bought into that belief.

Besides, I was young. Having known him all my life, being with him was comfortable. Since we had been dating for three years and our families knew each other, marriage felt like the right next step.