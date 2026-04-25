I'm not comfortable telling my kids they don't have to share. Here's why

When I saw my three-year-old daughter snatch a toy from my friend's son at the playground, a wave of righteous indignation came over me.

I wasn't just angry – I was slightly embarrassed. Growing up, every adult in my life had taught me that it was beyond rude to not share my things.

"Hey, Ziggy!" I immediately said to my daughter. "That's not being very nice. Could you share your toys, please?"

Ziggy refused, unrepentant as only toddlers can be.

My chest puffed up, and I turned to my friend's son. "That's okay then, let's not play with Ziggy. She's being selfish right now."

My friend, who was visiting from Australia, looked slightly stunned when I did this.

"I don't make my son share," she said. "He'll share when he's ready."

I was dumbfounded by this. She went on to add: "If you bought a bag of chips at work, are you expected to share it with everyone?"

She had a point. No one would expect you to share unless the chips were placed in a common snack area meant for sharing.

But still, shouldn't it be almost instinctual to offer? Like a casual, "Eh, want some?" At least to me, it is.

It got me thinking: When did something as basic as sharing become negotiable?