50 children kidnapped from Nigerian Catholic school escape captivity

LAGOS: At least 50 of the more than 300 children snatched by gunmen from a Catholic school in Nigeria have escaped their captors, a Christian group said on Sunday (Nov 23), as the president announced the rescue of 38 worshippers seized in a separate attack last week.

Gunmen on Friday raided St Mary's co-education school in Niger state, taking 303 children and 12 teachers in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria.

The abduction came days after gunmen stormed a secondary school in neighbouring Kebbi state, abducting 25 girls on Monday.

On Tuesday gunmen raided a church in Kwara state in an attack that was recorded and broadcast online, and showed the service being interrupted by gunfire, worshippers fleeing and screaming being heard outside.

"We have received some good news as fifty pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents," said the Christian Association of Nigeria in a statement.