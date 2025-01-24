Afghans stranded in Mexico under Trump immigration crackdown face bleak choices

TIJUANA, Mexico: Naser Zazai, 29, had planned to reunite with his mother and brother in the United States this week after fleeing Afghanistan, where he says he was threatened and attacked because his brother had once worked for the US military.

Instead, he is now stranded in Mexico after US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) abruptly cancelled all asylum appointments for migrants waiting in Mexico - including Zazai's, scheduled for Jan 22.

The medical doctor is one of thousands of migrants who had expected to start their new lives in the US this week, only to find themselves suddenly faced with the prospect of returning to their home countries, seeking refuge elsewhere, or waiting indefinitely in Mexico.

But for Zazai and the dozens of other migrants living at the Assabil shelter in Tijuana, the only such refuge in Mexico specifically for Muslim migrants, these choices are even grimmer.

"I can't stay in Mexico," said Zazai. "And I can't go back to my country where I could be killed."