Africa’s energy revolution remains elusive due to poor funding, inadequate infrastructure

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Africa’s vast landscape has long been poised for an energy revolution, thanks to an abundance of natural resources like the sun and wind.

But that transformation has not quite taken shape.

About 600 million people across sub-Saharan Africa remain without access to electricity, even in some major cities, according to the International Energy Agency.

Vital Batantu, a community leader in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said a shortage of energy not only deprives residents, but also emboldens crooks to commit crimes under the cover of darkness.

“The lack of power has led to the emergence of many criminals. Thieves have been breaking into our homes. (Recently), an elderly man was attacked by thugs,” he told CNA.