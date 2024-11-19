Africa’s energy revolution remains elusive due to poor funding, inadequate infrastructure
About 600 million people across sub-Saharan Africa remain without access to electricity, even in some major cities, according to the International Energy Agency.
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Africa’s vast landscape has long been poised for an energy revolution, thanks to an abundance of natural resources like the sun and wind.
But that transformation has not quite taken shape.
Vital Batantu, a community leader in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said a shortage of energy not only deprives residents, but also emboldens crooks to commit crimes under the cover of darkness.
“The lack of power has led to the emergence of many criminals. Thieves have been breaking into our homes. (Recently), an elderly man was attacked by thugs,” he told CNA.
HYDROPOWER ALONG CONGO RIVER
DR Congo, one of the poorest countries in the world, is banking on water to help overcome energy poverty.
It plans to build a third hydropower plant at the existing Grand Inga Dam project along the Congo River.
The new plant could generate 4,800 megawatts of electricity – enough to power nearly 5 million homes, or three times what the entire dam now produces.
However, these plans have been in the works for decades. Those working on the project said there is insufficient money to proceed with the project, and securing funding is their biggest challenge.
“On the national level, the Congolese state has allocated a certain amount of money… despite all the social economic problems we are facing,” said Damien Twambilangana, the deputy managing director of the National Agency for Rural Electrification Services.
“The government has made an effort to set aside funds but … it’s not enough. That's why we keep participating in many international forums to attract foreign investors.”
There was hope that the plant would one day also provide hydroelectricity to neighbouring countries including Namibia, Angola, Botswana, and South Africa.
But the project is expected to cost US$80 billion – an eye-watering figure that has been beset by funding challenges, including a pull-out by the World Bank.
SOLAR PANELS ON THE RISE
In the meantime, the Congolese business community has taken matters into its own hands to provide affordable solar power to locals.
Industry players said one upside to solar energy is that it does not need a grid, and hence is not at the mercy of unreliable power from the national electricity grid.
Solar panels installed on rooftops are able to operate without serious interruptions, as long as there is sufficient sunlight for the day.
“Our country experiences a lot of power cuts and so our service is dealing with that problem – fighting against the unreliable supply of power,” said Elysee Kapinga, the director of Longa Molili Solar Firm.
The energy source is also becoming increasingly popular because it is clean, does not contribute to air pollution, and is crucial in the fight against climate change.
ENORMOUS WIND POWER POTENTIAL
While wind power is another answer, harnessing it has not been a breeze.
The renewable energy source has taken flight in a few African countries, but the Global Wind Energy Council said the continent is using less than 1 per cent of its wind power potential.
Poverty levels as well as the high cost to install and maintain wind energy projects are the main issues.
Some help might come from the ongoing COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, where climate financing and carbon credits are on the agenda.
“World leaders should consider compensating DR Congo financially so that we can invest in electrification projects,” said Twambilangana.
“We request they look into the issue of carbon credits because we have a forest that contributes to regulating the climate globally.”
Nations agreed at last year's COP summit to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.
But for fossil-fuel dependent Africa, where green energy reportedly accounts for just one-fifth of its electricity output, that target remains out of reach – unless the international community chips in.