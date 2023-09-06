Air Canada apologises for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit

Air Canada says it has apologised to two passengers who were escorted off a plane by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.

The airline said on Tuesday (Sep 5) that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled".

The incident during boarding for an Aug 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal was described in graphic detail by another passenger, Susan Benson of New Brunswick, who said she was in the row behind two women and a man.

“There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was,” Benson wrote on Facebook three days later.

“Air Canada attempted a quick clean up before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean.”

Benson said workers sprayed the area with perfume to hide the smell. The passengers assigned to those seats told a flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and they could still see vomit. The attendant and a supervisor told them that the flight was full, and they would just have to sit there.