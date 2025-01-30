Air traffic controller audio captures moments before and after Washington plane crash

WASHINGTON: Air traffic control audio recorded the final moments before and after the crash of an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter after a midair collision in Washington on Wednesday night (Jan 29).

Audio from LiveATC.net, a respected source for in-flight recording, captured the final communications between the three crew members of the helicopter - call sign PAT25 - before it collided with the CRJ700 Bombardier jet carrying 64 passengers and crew.

"PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," an air traffic controller said at 8.47pm on Wednesday.

Seconds later, another aircraft called in to air traffic control, saying, "Tower, did you see that?" - apparently referring to the crash. An air traffic controller then redirected planes heading to runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport to go around.

The explosion in midair occurred over the frigid Potomac River near the airport.