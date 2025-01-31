Logo
Singapore sends condolences to US over Washington air crash
Singapore sends condolences to US over Washington air crash

Search efforts are seen around the wreckage site of a deadly midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a United States Army helicopter in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan 31, 2025. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

31 Jan 2025 10:38PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Jan 31) expressed its condolences to the United States over the collision of a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington that left 67 people dead.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also said on Friday that there have so far been no reports of Singaporeans being impacted by the incident.

"The Singapore government conveys its deepest condolences to the US government and to the families and loved ones of those who have perished in the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Jan 29, 2025," an MFA spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Singapore embassy in Washington DC is in contact with US authorities. Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected in this accident."

All 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane – which was operating an American Eagle flight between Wichita, Kansas, and Washington – and all three soldiers aboard the helicopter were killed when the two aircraft slammed into each other on Wednesday night, causing a fiery explosion before they crashed into the Potomac River.

American Eagle is a subsidiary of American Airlines.

Two citizens of China and one of the Philippines are among those who were killed in the accident.

Source: CNA/Reuters/kg(mp)

