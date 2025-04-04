AppLovin bids for TikTok in all markets outside of China

Marketing platform AppLovin said on Thursday (Apr 3) it has submitted a bid for TikTok assets outside of China, ahead of the Apr 5 deadline set by US President Donald Trump to find a non-Chinese buyer for the short video app used by 170 million Americans.

AppLovin said in a regulatory filing that its proposal for TikTok is preliminary and there can be no assurance that a transaction will proceed.

Bidders for the short video social media company are piling up, as the weekend deadline for TikTok to find a buyer approaches. TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The addition of TikTok could accelerate AppLovin's transition into a global advertising powerhouse, but regulatory and geopolitical complexities remain a critical variable for investors," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

Amazon and, separately, a consortium led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely are the latest to throw their hats into the ring for TikTok.

US officials have raised security concerns over the app's ties to China, which TikTok and its owner, ByteDance, have denied.