As Israel-Hamas war rages on, Arab Americans grapple over who to vote for in US presidential poll

DEARBORN, Michigan: Mike Ayoub knows all too well the anguish of waiting to confirm if loved ones in war-torn Gaza are alive.

In 2018, he and his family hosted Gazan teenager Mohammed in the United States. The boy was there to receive a prosthetic leg after being shot during a protest.

Mohammed is now back in Gaza, where war broke out a year ago when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel. The conflict has killed more than 41,000 people so far, most of them civilians.

For those away from the warzone, hoping that their loved ones show up online on social media has become an agonising wait.

“As much as we want to help, our hands are tied. There’s only so much we can do and that makes it more frustrating,” said Ayoub, who lives in Dearborn – the first Arab-majority city in the US.

More than half of its 110,000 residents claim Middle Eastern or North African roots.

Arab Americans like them, already appalled by images of death, displacement and starvation, have another important date looming on their calendars – Nov 5, when US voters go to the ballot box to choose their next president.

Current US President Joe Biden won the swing state of Michigan – where Dearborn is located – by a razor-thin margin of 150,000 votes in 2020.

This means Arab American communities like Dearborn’s could be critical in deciding who wins the race for the White House. They are also keeping an eye on who could influence the future of a region in crisis.