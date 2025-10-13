Mass-produced AI podcasts disrupt a fragile industry

NEW YORK: Artificial intelligence now makes it possible to mass-produce podcasts with completely virtual hosts, a development that is disrupting an industry still finding its footing and operating on a fragile business model.

Since Google launched Audio Overview, the first mass-market podcast generator that creates shows from documents and other inputs, just over a year ago, a wave of startups has rushed in, from ElevenLabs to Wondercraft.

No studio, no humans at the microphone, not even a recording - yet out comes a lively podcast, banter and all. Whether based on a legal document or a school handout, AI tools can deliver a state-of-the-art podcast at the click of a mouse.

A pioneer in this movement is Inception Point AI, which was launched in 2023 and releases about 3,000 podcasts per week with a team of just eight people.

The immediate goal is to play the volume game, said Jeanine Wright, Inception's founder and the former number two at leading audio studio Wondery.

With each episode costing one dollar to produce, a mere 20 listens is enough to turn a profit. Automation has lowered the threshold for selling advertising space - previously set at several thousand downloads.

Wright gives the example of a "hyper-niche" programme about pollen counts in a specific city, heard by a few dozen people that can attract antihistamine advertisers.

With the rise of generative AI, many worry about synthetic content of poor quality - often called "AI slop" - flooding the internet, particularly social media.

Inception mentions AI's role in every episode, a disclosure that generates "very little drop-off" among listeners, Wright told AFP.

"We find that if people like the (AI) host and the content, then they don't care that it's AI-generated or they've accepted it."