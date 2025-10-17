Balancing act for Australian PM Albanese as he meets Trump, with China watching closely

A DELICATE BALANCING ACT

Analysts say the Washington meeting will be a key test of the AUKUS partnership and of Australia’s ability to balance its dual relationships with the US and China.

Marcus Hellyer, head of research at defence and security think tank Strategic Analysis Australia, said Albanese’s immediate goal will be to secure a clear signal of support from Washington on the first pillar of AUKUS – the nuclear-powered submarine programme.

“If he can walk away with a firm commitment from Trump, I think he can say ‘mission accomplished’,” he added.

“But that's the immediate task. The broader task, I think, is (that while) he has stabilised relations with China, he now needs to stabilise relations with the US.”

Observers note that it is a delicate balancing act – keeping Washington onside while maintaining strong economic ties with Beijing.

“China has, I think, strategic and operational objections to AUKUS, and AUKUS is right now Australia's biggest defence procurement project,” said Frank Yuan, postdoctoral fellow at public policy think tank Australia Institute.

“On the other hand, Albanese would want to keep China onside as an economic partner.”

China will be keeping an even closer eye on the Australian prime minister's talks with Trump.

“China sees AUKUS as an expression of Australia's growing alignment with America strategically and that of course for China is worrying, in that it sees this potential containment formation being designed in Washington but being rolled out across Asia,” Yuan noted.