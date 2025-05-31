Australia's defence minister urges greater military openness from China

SINGAPORE: Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Saturday (May 31) urged greater transparency from China over its military modernisation and deployments as Pacific nations brace for a more assertive Chinese presence.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defence meeting in Singapore, Marles said that while China remains an important strategic partner to Australia, more open communication between the two nations is key for a "productive" relationship.

"When you look at the growth in the Chinese military that has happened without a strategic reassurance, or a strategic transparency ... we would like to have a greater transparency in what China is seeking to do in not only its build up, but in the exercises that it undertakes," said Marles.

"We want to have the most productive relationship with China that we can have ... we hope that in the context of that productive relationship, we can see greater transparency and greater communication between our two countries in respect of our defence."

Both Australia and New Zealand raised concerns in February after three Chinese warships conducted unprecedented live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea.

Both nations complained of late notice over the drills by China, which led to the diversion of 49 commercial flights.