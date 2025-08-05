Australia warns against foreign interference after Chinese woman charged over monitoring Buddhist group

In a series of television interviews on Tuesday, Wong said she couldn't comment on an individual case, but added Australia was taking a stand against foreign interference.

"We do not tolerate harassment, intimidation, surveillance of Australians and we have a strong framework to deter foreign interference in our democracy," she said in an ABC radio interview.

It is the third time charges have been brought under foreign interference laws introduced in Australia in 2018, and the first time a Chinese national has been charged under the legislation.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement the ministry "was not aware of the specifics of the case" but would closely follow developments and "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its citizens".

"China has never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, and firmly opposes any attempts to disrupt normal people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and relevant countries under the pretext of 'foreign interference'," the spokesperson added.

A court suppression order has prevented media from reporting the woman's name.

The woman, who is also a permanent resident of Australia, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years' jail if she is convicted, according to Australian Federal Police.

Police alleged the woman was tasked by a public security bureau of China to covertly gather information about the Canberra branch of Guan Yin Citta, a Buddhist group.

China's embassy in Canberra did not respond to a request for comment.