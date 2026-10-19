Australia's new 'Ghost Shark' submarines to carry aerial drones, sea mines

SYDNEY: Australia is boosting its undersea warfare capability by equipping its Ghost Shark autonomous submarine with "swarms" of aerial drones and sea mines, its defence ministry said on Monday (Oct 19).

US defence technology start-up Anduril jointly developed the extra-large submarine drone with Australia's defence scientists, and is building a Ghost Shark fleet for Canberra under a A$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) contract.

The AUKUS partners of Australia, Britain and the US pledged this year to develop interchangeable payloads for drones used in undersea warfare, in addition to their nuclear submarine cooperation.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said in Sydney on Monday that after secret trials three payloads had been approved to "do things we don't want humans to do".

The Ghost Shark will carry up to 12 sea mines, equipment for special forces, and Anduril's Altius aerial drone that can be launched at sea to form swarms to conduct reconnaissance and strike, he told reporters.

Potential adversaries will have to consider that any shipping container at an Australian wharf could have a Ghost Shark in it, he said.

"Not only could there be Ghost Sharks in those shipping containers, but those Ghost Sharks now have teeth," he said.