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Australia's new 'Ghost Shark' submarines to carry aerial drones, sea mines
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Australia's new 'Ghost Shark' submarines to carry aerial drones, sea mines

Australia's new 'Ghost Shark' submarines to carry aerial drones, sea mines

A Ghost Shark autonomous undersea vehicle at Anduril Australia’s manufacturing facility in Sydney, Australia, on Oct 19, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams)

19 Oct 2026 01:37PM
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SYDNEY: Australia is boosting its undersea warfare capability by equipping its Ghost Shark autonomous submarine with "swarms" of aerial drones and sea mines, its defence ministry said on Monday (Oct 19).

US defence technology start-up Anduril jointly developed the extra-large submarine drone with Australia's defence scientists, and is building a Ghost Shark fleet for Canberra under a A$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) contract.

The AUKUS partners of Australia, Britain and the US pledged this year to develop interchangeable payloads for drones used in undersea warfare, in addition to their nuclear submarine cooperation.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said in Sydney on Monday that after secret trials three payloads had been approved to "do things we don't want humans to do".

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The Ghost Shark will carry up to 12 sea mines, equipment for special forces, and Anduril's Altius aerial drone that can be launched at sea to form swarms to conduct reconnaissance and strike, he told reporters.

Potential adversaries will have to consider that any shipping container at an Australian wharf could have a Ghost Shark in it, he said.

"Not only could there be Ghost Sharks in those shipping containers, but those Ghost Sharks now have teeth," he said.

Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, inspects a Ghost Shark autonomous undersea vehicle at Anduril Australia’s manufacturing facility in Sydney, Australia, on Oct 19, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams)

Australia, concerned at the rapid build-up of China's navy and tensions in the South China Sea, is rapidly expanding its investment in drones.

The Ghost Shark can travel long distances and would work in tandem with the crewed submarine fleet, officials said.

"A range of other countries" had expressed interest in acquiring the Ghost Shark, Conroy said.

China is focused on developing undersea sensors, weapons and autonomous vehicles to counter US submarines, the US Navy's intelligence director told a US government committee in May.

Anduril earlier this month won a US$2.9 billion US Navy contract to build components for the US Navy's Virginia-class submarine and said it will build a new submarine shipyard in the US.

The US is seeking to speed up production so it can sell the submarines to Australia under the AUKUS agreement.

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Source: AFP/ec

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Australia drones submarine South China Sea
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