Australian lawmaker hurt in car attack loses leg: Report
Helen Haines was hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside her office in the town of Wangaratta. The driver was then arrested and police found a knife in his car.
SYDNEY: Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has lost a leg after being struck by a car in a deliberate attack, local media said on Tuesday (Oct 20).
Political violence is rare in Australia, but law enforcement have documented a steady rise in threats and abuse directed towards the nation's elected officials in recent years.
Prime Minister Albanese said the attack was a "test of our character" and led an outpouring of support for Haines, widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.
She was hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside her office in the town of Wangaratta, just over 200km northeast of Melbourne, at around 3.35pm on Monday.
Witnesses told national broadcaster ABC they heard a bang and saw a woman pinned between two cars.
She was getting things from the trunk of her car when the attack happened, Albanese said.
The driver did a U-turn to get back to her after passing, he added.
"It's clear this was a deliberate act," he said.
"HERO BARBER"
The 65-year-old was critically injured. She underwent surgery overnight at the Alfred hospital in Melbourne.
National broadcaster ABC and the Sydney Morning Herald reported she had lost a leg.
"Helen remains in hospital in a critical condition. I spoke with her husband Phil last night, and she underwent surgery last night," Albanese told Australian breakfast show Sunrise.
"All Australians' thoughts are with the family, with her many friends, with her community," he added.
The 43-year-old male driver of the vehicle was restrained by local barber Ricky Jefferies - now widely hailed as a "hero".
Jefferies told journalists his first thought had been: "my wife would be disappointed if I'm injured".
"My family, they're everything, and my community is second to that," a visibly shaken Jefferies told journalists.
"The other people here were just, they did so much more than me ... they deserve the credit."
"DEVASTATING"
The driver was then arrested and police found a knife in his car.
Australian media reported that he was known to police and that his name is Brendan Nugent.
A statement released by his parents said Haines had been "our friend for more than 20 years and what happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable", The Age newspaper reported.
"We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen's aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime," the statement added.
An investigation by federal police, the counter-terrorism squad and Victoria state law enforcement is ongoing and he remained in custody on Tuesday.
Federal police said they were working with local law enforcement on possible charges, including the offence of causing harm to a government official which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.
The alleged attacker's motive remains unknown and Albanese has refused to speculate while the investigation takes place.
But he has bemoaned the fact that political debate in Australia had grown too heated and personal over the past few years.
"It's important in a democracy that people are allowed to have disagreements," he said.
"But that doesn't mean that you have to draw into question people's motivations or their patriotism or who they are."
"We've seen, I think, political discourse go in the wrong direction in recent times," he said.
Haines entered parliament in 2019 after working as a nurse and midwife, becoming known for stances such as supporting stronger climate action.
"This afternoon, our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta Electorate Office, and is receiving medical care," her family said.
"We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response."
Tributes to the independent lawmaker have poured in from across the political spectrum.
Conservative opposition leader Angus Taylor described it as a "shocking day for our nation".
And far-right Senator Pauline Hanson said "violence against any elected representative, whoever they are and whatever they stand for, is never acceptable in Australia".