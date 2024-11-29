Australia’s social media ban for children draws both cheers and fears from experts

Australia’s landmark law banning minors from social media could ease school bullying and development issues, but could also push children to darker corners of the internet, experts told CNA on Friday (Nov 29).

Their mixed reactions came a day after Australian lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bill that will enforce some of the world's toughest controls on social media and set a benchmark for other countries.

Under the new law, tech giants must take steps to stop users younger than 16 years old from having accounts or face hefty fines. The ban is expected to include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and X.

The ban will take effect in a year, after a trial of enforcement methods.

Clinical psychologist Danielle Einstein, a supporter of the move, said social media negatively impacts the mental health of young people.

She added the legislation came about amid “major problems” in Australian schools where teachers are increasingly having to spend more time and resources managing bullying that is a direct result of social media use.

Meanwhile, Professor Amanda Third, whose work investigates young people's technology practices, said she does not believe the ban is going to strengthen children's online safety.

On the contrary, it could push them to find ways to circumvent legal restrictions, potentially exacerbating the risks and harms they face online, she warned.