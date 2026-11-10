Australia to adopt 'mandatory' AI safeguards

SYDNEY: Artificial intelligence companies will have to abide by new "mandatory" safeguards when operating in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Global unease about the power of advanced AI is growing after a string of hacking incidents involving leading companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Australia would establish a new AI safety regulator tasked with implementing measures designed to keep the booming industry in check, Albanese said.

"Our task is to make sure that we shape AI, rather than AI shape us," Albanese told reporters.

"You can't turn it off and pretend it isn't happening. But what we can do is make sure you shape it in Australia's interest."

The measures would include "mandatory" reporting of AI security breaches and the independent evaluation of frontier AI models, Albanese said.

"Australia is a first mover in this space and we want to make sure that we reap the potential benefits of AI," said Albanese.

"But we need to ensure that we get it right, and social licence is absolutely critical."

Australia voiced deep unease earlier this year after a prototype OpenAI model bypassed safeguards during training and hacked into a government website.