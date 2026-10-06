Logo
Logo

World

Australian Army soldier dies and five others injured during training exercise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Australian Army soldier dies and five others injured during training exercise

Australian Army soldier dies and five others injured during training exercise

File photo of a soldier in the Australian Army. (Photo: iStock)

06 Oct 2026 09:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: An Australian Army soldier has died, and five others have been injured during a training exercise in the Northern Territory of Australia, the Defence Department said on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The incident occurred at the Mount Bundey Training Area on Oct 5, the department said in a media statement on its website.

Five other Australian Army soldiers were injured, it added. No further details of the incident were available.

"Next of kin has been notified. Defence will provide further updates when possible," the statement said.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Australia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement