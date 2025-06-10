Former pupil kills nine, then himself in shooting at Austrian school

VIENNA: A former pupil killed nine people and then himself at a secondary school in the southern Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday (Jun 10) in the worst school shooting in the country's modern history.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said six of the victims were female and three were male, and that 12 people were also injured. He gave no further details to identify the victims, but Austrian media said most were pupils.

The motive for an attack that shocked the nation was not yet known. But police said they assumed the 21-year-old Austrian shooter, who was found dead in a bathroom, was operating alone when he entered the school with two guns and opened fire.

"The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said, calling it a "dark day in the history of our country".

"There are no words for the pain and grief that we all - all of Austria - are feeling right now."

Stocker travelled to Graz where, at a press conference alongside other officials, including Karner, he announced three days of national mourning, with a minute's silence to be held on Wednesday morning.

At the scene, police had set up a perimeter a few hundred meters away from the school, barring access routes with police cars after evacuating the school. Relatives of the victims and pupils were being cared for.

The Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper said in an unconfirmed report that the suspect had been a victim of bullying.

Armed with a pistol and shotgun, he opened fire on pupils in two classrooms, one of which had once been his own, it said.