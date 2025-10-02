Autism diagnosed later in life could be different form: study

PARIS: People who are diagnosed with autism later in life could have a different form of the condition than those diagnosed during childhood, a large study said Wednesday (Oct 1).



The findings come as US President Donald Trump and his Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr have been spreading disinformation about autism, saying there is an "epidemic" of cases and claiming unfounded links to vaccines and paracetamol.



The new research said it provides "further support for the hypothesis that the umbrella term 'autism' describes multiple phenomena" that affect people differently.



The study by a large international team of researchers sought to answer an important question for understanding autism: is there a difference between cases that are diagnosed in early childhood and those diagnosed much later - beyond the age of 10?



For a long time, autism was considered to be a condition diagnosed in young children.



However, as the way autism is diagnosed has been expanded in recent decades, the condition has increasingly been identified in older people.



There are two theories that could explain the difference between these two groups, the researchers said.