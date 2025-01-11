Battle against Los Angeles fires gains ground as intense winds ease

LOS ANGELES: A pause in the fierce winds that super-charged the ring of wildfires that devastated Los Angeles this week helped crews make some progress in controlling the infernos on Friday (Jan 10), but strong gusts returning next week could resuscitate the flames.



The fires, which have devastated Los Angeles neighbourhoods on the east and west sides of the sprawling metropolis, have so far killed 10 people and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures, with those figures expected to grow.



"We are doing everything we can to bring the situation under control, and success has been reported," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference. "We know that we're going to have a possible increase in the force of the winds at the beginning of next week, and getting Los Angeles prepared - doing everything we can to save lives - that is our No 1 job."