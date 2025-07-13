Bavaria's fairy-tale palaces granted world heritage status

BAVARIA, Germany: Bavaria's fairy-tale royal castles, including Neuschwanstein, Herrenchiemsee and Linderhof, have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list, officials said on Saturday.

The decision, made by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee during its 47th session in Paris, recognises the architectural and cultural significance of King Ludwig II's 19th-century palaces.

Construction began at Neuschwanstein in 1869, but the project was never completed, and building work halted when the Bavarian king died in 1886.

The castle is now one of the most popular tourist sites in Germany, receiving roughly 1.4 million visitors per year. It inspired the Disney castle logo after Walt Disney visited in the 1950s.