BBC boss and head of news quit after Trump documentary edit criticism

LONDON: The BBC's boss and its head of news quit on Sunday (Nov 9) following criticism over bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.

The BBC had been under mounting pressure after an internal report by a former standards adviser was leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper which cited failings in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, trans issues and a speech made by Trump.

The White House had recently denounced the broadcaster as a "propaganda machine" after its flagship Panorama programme was found to have edited two parts of Trump's speech together so he appeared to encourage the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.

Tim Davie, who has led the British Broadcasting Corporation since 2020, said he decided to leave after "reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times".

Deborah Turness, the CEO of BBC News, also resigned.