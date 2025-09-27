Biden-appointed judge hearing FBI director Comey's case advocated for sentencing reform

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: The federal judge in Virginia assigned to hear former FBI director James Comey's criminal case is an ex-public defender who long advocated for sentencing reform and was appointed to the bench by Democratic former president Joe Biden (Sept 26).

US District Judge Michael Nachmanoff was assigned late on Thursday after Comey was indicted as President Donald Trump presses a retribution campaign against political opponents.

Comey is set to appear before Nachmanoff on Oct 9 for arraignment on charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Prosecutors allege Comey lied to Congress in 2020 when he denied authorising others to serve as anonymous sources in media reporting about an FBI probe. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comey has denied wrongdoing, saying on Thursday he has "great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I'm innocent."

JUDGE IN COMEY CASE WAS APPOINTED BY BIDEN

Cases are randomly assigned, but Trump lashed out on Friday, calling Nachmanoff a "Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge" on social media.

Nachmanoff, born in Washington, DC, in 1968, graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and has spent most of his career in Virginia. He became a federal magistrate judge in 2015 before Biden nominated him to the district court in 2021. The Senate confirmed him 52-46, with three Republicans voting in support.