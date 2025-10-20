Bolivian polls close in election steering country closer to US

LA PAZ: Polls in Bolivia closed on Sunday (Oct 19) and voters awaited the results of a presidential runoff that marks a decisive rejection of the socialist government and a likely foreign policy shift toward the United States after decades of frosty relations.

Initial results are expected after 9pm (0100 GMT).

The race pits centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz against conservative former president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga. Both candidates have pledged to strengthen diplomatic ties with Washington — strained since 2009 — and seek US-backed financial support to stabilize Bolivia's fragile economy.

The runoff between two pro-market candidates from privileged backgrounds signals an epochal shift for Bolivia, following two decades of dominance by the leftist Movement for Socialism party, founded by Evo Morales and once backed by the country's Indigenous majority.

Electoral observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) said the vote proceeded normally on Sunday. The winner will take office on November 8.