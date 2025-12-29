Logo
Boxer Anthony Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul in a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center on Dec 19, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

29 Dec 2025 09:57PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2025 10:06PM)
British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that killed two people, local police said on Monday (Dec 29).

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said, adding that he had been taken to the hospital and that they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, over 80km from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain at age 12.

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival Tyson Fury in 2026.

Source: Reuters/nh

