Brazil court places restraints on Bolsonaro, citing Trump ties

BRASILIA: Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday (July 18) issued search warrants and restrictions against former president Jair Bolsonaro, accusing him of seeking help from US President Donald Trump to interfere in the country’s justice system.
Federal police raided Bolsonaro’s home and fitted him with an ankle monitor, according to the order signed by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The court also barred him from contacting foreign officials, using social media or approaching embassies, citing a “concrete possibility” he may flee the country.
The ruling follows reports that Bolsonaro has sought foreign support, including from Trump, amid his ongoing trial on charges he plotted a coup to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office in 2023.
“I feel supreme humiliation,” Bolsonaro told Reuters in an interview at his party headquarters. “I am 70 years old, I was president of the republic for four years,” he said, calling the court orders acts of “cowardice” and describing Moraes as a “dictator.”
TARIFF THREAT FROM TRUMP
Bolsonaro, who is banned from leaving Brazil, said he would meet with Trump if authorities returned his passport, which was seized by police last year. He also said he had sought out the top US diplomat in Brazil to discuss Trump’s recent tariff threat.
Last week, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1, saying Bolsonaro was being subjected to a “witch hunt” by an “unjust system.”
On Thursday, Trump posted a letter he sent to Bolsonaro on his Truth Social platform, writing: “I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving… This trial should end immediately!”
JUDGE SAYS TRUMP ACTIONS INTENDED TO INFLUENCE CASE
In his decision, Moraes said the Trump administration’s tariff threat was designed to create a serious economic crisis to influence Brazil’s legal proceedings, an act he described as a breach of sovereignty.
Bolsonaro is accused of attempting to overturn election results and plotting with military allies to keep Lula from taking office. His trial is ongoing at the Supreme Court, where Moraes has handled multiple investigations related to Bolsonaro’s political activities.
TRUMP TIES UNDER SCRUTINY
The latest court orders intensify scrutiny of Bolsonaro’s relationship with Trump, a longtime ally. The court cited evidence Bolsonaro was courting the “head of state of a foreign nation,” a reference to Trump, in an effort to influence judicial proceedings.
Bolsonaro said he believes the new measures were a direct reaction to Trump’s statements and described them as politically motivated. “They fear Trump. They want to silence anyone tied to him,” Bolsonaro said.
FAMILY CONTACTS ALSO RESTRICTED
Moraes’ order also bans Bolsonaro from contacting close political allies, including his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal lawmaker who has been based in Washington, D.C., and has reportedly lobbied in favour of his father.
Bolsonaro confirmed to Reuters that he speaks with Eduardo “almost daily,” but denied any organised lobbying effort in the US. He said Eduardo is seeking US citizenship to avoid returning to Brazil.
DECISION UPHELD BY COURT PANEL
A five-judge panel of the Supreme Court reviewed and upheld Moraes’ order on Friday afternoon, solidifying the restraints on the former president as he faces an increasingly complex legal and political landscape.
The case has become a flashpoint in Brazil’s political debate, with Lula’s government portraying it as a test of democracy, while Bolsonaro’s supporters decry it as political persecution.