Brazil's Lula calls for tighter trade ties for BRICS as tariffs bite

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday (Sep 8) that more trade and financial integration among the BRICS group of developing nations would help mitigate the effects of protectionism.

"Tariff blackmail is being normalised as a tool for conquering markets and interfering in domestic issues," Lula said in the government's published remarks of a Monday virtual meeting of BRICS leaders, without directly citing the United States.

BRICS countries have become "victims of unjustified and illegal trade practices," Lula said.

BRICS members Brazil and India are among the countries hardest hit by US President Donald Trump's tariffs, while new sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine are expected.

"Increasing barriers and complicating transactions will not help. Neither would the linking of trade measures to non-trade matters," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, according to a speech shared by India's Foreign Ministry.

Lula told Reuters in an interview last month he would raise the issue of Trump's tariffs with BRICS.